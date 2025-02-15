Arizona rally falls short in season opening loss to Mississippi

Mason White put Arizona on the board with a solo home run in the eighth inning and the Wildcats had runners on second and third with one out in the ninth but lost their season opener 2-1 in the Shriners Children's College Showdown at Globe Life field in Arlington, Texas on Friday afternoon.

Arizona had chances in nearly every inning. The Wildcats left 10 men on base and went down in order in only the fourth and fifth innings. The ninth inning was the pivotal moment of the game. First baseman Tommy Splaine and left fielder Easton Breyfogle led off the ninth inning with walks.

T.J. Adams pinch hit for Adonys Guzman and sacrificed Splaine to third base and Breyfogle to second. Third baseman Richie Morales, who was the ninth-place hitter, struck out. Brendan Summerhill was intentionally walked before Garen Caulfield flew out to right field to end the game.

Mississippi scored both of its runs in the fifth inning. A Luke Hill sacrifice fly scored Brayden Randle and Isaac Humphrey followed Hill with a solo home run to give the Rebels the insurance run they eventually needed. Hunter Elliott got the win for Mississippi and Collin McKinney took the loss for Arizona.

FINAL: Arizona 1, Ole Miss 2



Elliott pitched five innings allowing two hits, with three walks and three strikeouts. Connor Spencer pitched the final 1.1 innings, allowing three walks and one strikeout to earn the save. McKinney pitched 4.1 innings, allowing three hits, one run, one earned with three walks and three strikeouts.

Casey Hintz pitched the final 3.2 innings for Arizona, allowing three hits, one run, one earned, with two walks and four strikeouts. Hill was the first batter Hintz faced and allowed the sacrifice fly. After allowing the home run to Humphrey, Hintz shut down Mississippi for the remainder of the game.

Arizona plays next on Saturday with first pitch at 11 AM Central time in Arlington. Clemson beat Oklahoma State 6-5 on Saturday. Arizona will conclude its weekend on Sunday versus Louisville with a 10:30 CT first pitch at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.