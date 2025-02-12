The ratings for Arizona in the big three college basketball metric sites varied following its 73-70 loss at Kansas State on Tuesday. The ESPN Basketball Power Index, KenPom and the NCAA NetRatings all have Arizona in slightly different positions on Wednesday morning.

Arizona remained sixth in the BPI on Wednesday morning. Kansas State moved up seven spots to 58th after beating Arizona. Arizona is still the second highest-rated team in the Big XII in the BPI behind Houston, who dropped one spot to second nationally in the BPI after Tuesday's games.

That sets up a showdown between two top-six teams on Saturday at McKale Center. Arizona's projected record by the BPI after the loss to Kansas State is 21.3-9.7 overall and 15.3-4.7 in the Big XII. Arizona can move back into a first-place tie with Houston in the Big XII on Saturday and own the tiebreaker.

Arizona has the 10th toughest schedule nationally and the 20th most difficult remaining schedule. After Houston on Saturday, Arizona has six games remaining beginning at Baylor on Monday night. Houston, Iowa State Texas Tech and Kansas are the only Big XII teams projected to have more difficult remaining schedules than Arizona.

Arizona is 14th in KemPom. The Wildcats are 14th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 17th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Arizona is 12th in KenPom strength of schedule, 13th in average Ajoe of opponents defensively and 15th in adjoe of opponents offensively.

With the loss at Kansas State on Tuesday night, Arizona dropped to 10th from seventh in the NCAA NetRatings. Arizona is now 7-7 versus Quadrant One teams and 17th nationally in wins above bubble. The loss to Kansas State dropped Arizona to 5-3 on the road overall and 5-2 in the Big XII.

Arizona has multiple quad-one opportunities to continue building their NCAA Tournament resume. Houston on Saturday and at Baylor on Monday are both quad-one opportunities for Arizona. After beginning the season 0-5 versus quad-one opponents, Arizona has still won seven of its past nine quad-one games.