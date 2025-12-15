Arizona RB Coach Alonzo Carter returning to Northern California roots as a HC

Arizona running backs coach Alonzo Carter is returning to his Northern California roots as the head coach of Sacramento State. Carter has been with Arizona head coach Brent Brennan since the latter was hired as the head coach at San Jose State for the 2017 season.

Brennan elevated Carter to assistant head coach and RBs coach in 2021 at San Jose State and he held the same position with Arizona. Carter was the head coach at McClymonds High School in Oakland from 1999-2006, at Berkeley HS from 2007-09 and at Contra Costa College from 2010-16.

Carter has been an elite recruiter for Arizona. In the 2026 class, Carter was the primary recruiter for Arizona, signing four-star running back Brandon Smith and the secondary contact for four-star WR R.J. Mosley and three-star safety Hannibal Carter Navies.

Sacramento State finished the 2025 season with seven wins and five losses. The Hornets won five games and lost three in the Big Sky in 2025. Carter is replacing Brennan Marion, who left Sacramento State after one season to become the head coach at Colorado.

Carter helped Arizona turn around an anemic rushing offense in 2025. Arizona was 120th nationally, averaging 106.58 rushing yards per game in 2024. The Wildcats improved to 150.42 rushing YPG and 76th nationally in 2025. Arizona RB Ismail Mahdi earned honorable mention All-Big XII in 2025.

Mahdi led Arizona with 123 carries and 791 rushing yards with four touchdowns and 13 receptions for 96 yards. Mahdi was ninth in the Big XII, averaging 65.92 rushing YPG. Kedrick Reescano had 83 carries for 394 yards and tied for seventh in the Big XII with nine rushing TDs.

Carter also mentored current Washington Commanders RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Croskey-Merritt has 143 carries for 646 yards and five TDs in his rookie season in 2025. Croskey-Merritt played in only one game for Arizona in 2024 because of an eligibility issue.