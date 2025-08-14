Arizona RBs coach Alonzo Carter expects 3-man rotation at top of depth chart

Arizona projects to have a clear top three running backs with Texas State transfer Ismail Mahdi, returnee Kedrick Reescano and Quincy Craig, who joined the Wildcats from Portland State during the offseason.

Arizona running backs coach Alonzo Carter told reporters he expects one person will take the bulk of the snaps at running back in 2025, which he expects to be about 35 to 40 snaps per game. Carter mentioned he expects two other RBs to split 25 to 30 snaps per game this season.

Carter mentioned he does not want to call his RBs starters. Arizona will have a one, 1A and 1B, according to Carter. Mahdi is the most experienced RB on the Arizona roster and is projected to be on the first team or be the one using the terminology stated by Carter.

Craig and Reescano are likely to compete to be the second-team or 1A RB, with the other being 1B. Arizona needs far more production at RB in 2024. The Wildcats were 120th nationally, averaging 106.58 rushing yards per game in 2025.

"We'll have a person that will take a big chunk of that, the bulk of that, you know, whether it be 35, 40 snaps, and then another two guys doing what I would say splitting between 25 to 30 snaps. So, I don't ever call them starters. I always say a one, a 1A, and a 1B, you know, which means you can still call the offense regardless of who's in the game" Arizona RBs coach Alonzo Carter

Led by Mahdi, who had 183 carries for 991 yards and four TDs, Texas State was 15th nationally in rushing yards per game in 2024. Mahdi is an accomplished all-around player who was a 2023 All-American as an all-purpose player.

In 2024, Mahdi had 24 receptions for 195 yards and two TDs and nine kickoff returns for 197 yards. Mahdi led the Football Bowl Subdivision with 2,169 All-Purpose yards in 2023 on 1,331 rushing yards, 275 receiving yards and 563 on kickoff returns.

After transferring from Mississippi during the 2024 portal cycle, Reescano had 78 carries for 359 yards and one TD and eight receptions for 47 yards. Reescano should have a bigger role in the Arizona offense in 2025 than he had during the 2024 season.

Several new faces in the running back room this year:



24 Quincy Craig

21 Ismail Mahdi

0 Wesley Yarbrough



Returning RBs:

3 Kedrick Reescano

28 Anthony Wilhite pic.twitter.com/Qgle0qj0o9 — Jenna Fink (@jennamfink) July 30, 2025

Craig is another versatile RB who had 115 carries for 602 yards and five TDs, 34 receptions for 314 yards and another five scores and nine kickoff returns for 186 yards. Carter discussed wanting to call the offense no matter who is in the game. Craig seems to provide Arizona with a similar skill set to Mahdi.

Carter also mentioned freshmen Wesley Yarborough and Cornelius Warren III as versatile RBs who are learning from Craig, Mahdi and Reescano. Arizona should be deeper at RB in 2025 that will provide the opportunity to have fresh ball carriers through the game and the season.