Arizona RBs coach Alonzo Carter praises Kedrick Reesano's off-season work

While meeting with reporters on Thursday Arizona running backs coach Alonzo Carter praised the growth of Kedrick Reescano as a leader and physically during the offseason. Reescano was the backup in 2024 to primary ball carrier Quali Conley after projected starter Jacory Croskey-Merritt was declared ineligible.

Reescano had 78 carries for 359 yards and a touchdown and eight receptions for 47 yards last season after transferring from Mississippi. Arizona added Reescano in the 2024 portal as the 108th transfer and ninth RB. Reescano was the 192nd prospect, eighth RB and 33rd player in Texas in the 2023 class out of New Caney.

Reescano is projected as the second-team RB again in 2025 behind Texas State transfer Ishmael Mahdi. Quincy Craig, Mahdi and Reescano also met with reporters on Thursday. Arizona also added former Utah RB Mike Mitchell to the 2025 roster. Reescano has quickly become a leader as the sole returning RB per Carter.

Carter discussed why Reescano has become a leader and the relationship he and quarterback Noah Fifita have built during the offseason. 'He knows the offense. He's very comfortable, spent a lot of time with Noah Fifita...They're considered our leaders on the offensive side of the ball.'

"He's been able to change his body..He's all muscle now...like 212 (pounds). He's running much better. He's healthy...he was very involved in special teams last year...Being that lead guy, he's very mature. Had a great off-season...He's a little more vocal because he has a lot of respect...with his teammates...He's only a true junior...To see him buy into the offseason program...and be the leader that we need him to be and being the only returner in that room is really important for me." Arizona RBs coach Alonzo Carter

Reescano is listed at 6'0 and 213 pounds on the Arizona roster. The best game of Reescano's collegiate career is when he led Arizona with 73 yards on seven carries in a 23-10 upset win at Utah. Reescano also had 71 yards on six carries with a TD in the 22-10 win over Northern Arizona last season.

Expect Arizona to use a RB by committee in 2025 with the additions of Craig, Mahdi and Mitchell to the 2025 roster. Arizona signed Cornelius Warren and Wesley Yarbrough in the 2025 class to add more depth and development for the future. Reescano is a key player for Arizona as they seek to improve their rushing offense in 2025.

Arizona was 120th nationally in 2024, averaging 106.58 rushing yards per game and 97th with a 3.82 yards per carry average. Those numbers need to improve for Arizona to become more balanced offensively and improve from their 4-8 2024 season.