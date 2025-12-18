Arizona rebounding dominance has been critical during 10-0 start

Arizona is fourth nationally with a rebounding margin of 13.1 per game. The Wildcats have outrebounded every opponent during their 10 consecutive wins to begin the 2025-26 season. In six of its 14 games this season, Arizona has had a double-figure rebounding margin.

Per CBB Analytics, Arizona retrieves 41.8 percent of its misses. Arizona forward Tobe Awaka leads the nation with a 24.2 offensive rebounding percentage (number of offensive rebounds he gets per Arizona's missed shots) and center Motiejus Krivas nationally at 17.8.

When Awaka and Krivas are on the floor together, Arizona gets 55.2 percent of its missed shots on the offensive end and 80.4 percent of the rebounds on the defensive side of the floor. Per TeamRankings, Arizona is third nationally with a 59.1 percent rebounding rate and getting 42.1 percent of its offensive rebounds.

Arizona is 30th nationally, getting 76.8 percent of the rebounds on the defensive end. Awaka leads Arizona, averaging 10.2 RPG, despite ranking seventh in minutes per game and coming off the bench. Krivas has started all 10 games for Arizona in 2025-26, is fifth in minutes and second for the Wildcats, averaging 7.9 RPG.

Shoutout @KevoPosts who has been on this all season.



Arizona's two bigs have been ELITE rebounders on both sides of the ball‼️



Tobe is the best in the country, and Mo isn't too far behind. These two have been STARS in their roles thus far👇 pic.twitter.com/HxkhxfJKeF — Brayden Burries Muse 🐻⬇️ (@BurriesMuse) December 14, 2025

The most impressive performances for Arizona on the boards this season were outrebounding Connecticut 39-19 in a 71-67 win on the road and a 48-30 advantage in a 96-75 win over Alabama in Birmingham.

The rebounding dominance Arizona has this season has created a big advantage in second-chance points. Arizona does not have to rely on three-point shots as much as most teams because of its dominance inside.

Arizona is 15th nationally, averaging 5.9 extra scoring chances per game per TeamRankings. In their win over Alabama, Arizona had a 52-32 rebounding advantage, 22-3 in offensive rebounds, a 15-2 edge in second-chance points and outscored the Crimson Tide 44-20 with points in the paint.

The ability for Awaka, Krivas and true freshman forward Koa Peat to get offensive rebounds and second chance points has elevated Arizona this season. With Big XII play beginning on January 3 at Utah, Arizona's dominance on the boards will be critical against teams like perennial conference champion Houston.