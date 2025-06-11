Arizona receives 2025-26 Round-Robin opponents other than Arizona State

Arizona will play Arizona State, BYU and Kansas twice in the Big XII in 2025-26, per a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports on Wednesday. Arizona played Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Iowa State and Texas Tech twice during the 2024-25 regular season.

The Big XII has cut their conference schedule from 20 games in 2024-25 to 18 during the 2025-26 season. Arizona beat Kansas and Texas Tech in the Big XII Tournament before losing to Houston in the conference championship game in Kansas City. The Wildcats finished 24-13 overall and 14-6 in the Big XII in 2024-25.

Gary Parrish of CBS Sports ranks BYU third, Arizona 11th and Kansas 18th in his Top 25 and 1 rankings entering the 2025-26 season. Arizona State lost 12 players to the 2025 transfer portal and brought in seven. All seven of the incoming players to Arizona State are from mid-major conferences or lower.

Kansas signed the top player in the 2025 class, 6'5 and 195-pound combo guard Devyn Patterson and BYU signed the second-ranked player in the 2025 class, 6'9 and 195-pound small forward A.J. Dybantsa. Houston signed the second-ranked 2025 class nationally, Arizona is third and BYU ninth among Big XII teams in the top 10.

Source: Arizona will play Kansas, BYU, and in-state rival Arizona State twice in Big 12 play during the 2025-26 season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 11, 2025

Arizona swept Arizona State during the 2024-25 season and split with BYU and Kansas. Arizona and BYU each won on the road. Kansas beat Arizona in Lawrence in the last game of the regular season. Arizona beat Kansas four days later in the Big XII Tournament quarterfinals in Kansas City.

Arizona State was 13-20 overall and 4-16 in the Big XII in 2024-25. BYU finished 25-10 overall, 14-6 in the Big XII and advanced to the regional semifinals of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011. Kansas finished 23–11 overall, 10–8 in the Big XII and lost in the NCAA Tournament second round for the second consecutive year.

The full schedule of Big XII games will be announced at a later date. The home and road opponents have not yet been determined. With the reduction from 20 to 18 games for the 2025-26 season, the schedule had to be redetermined.