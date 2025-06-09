Arizona receives commitments from 2 2026 3-star linemen

Offensive tackle Malachi Joyner committed to Arizona on Sunday night and edge rusher Harvie Moeai pledged to the Wildcats' 2026 class on Monday. The three-star prospects are the sixth and seventh commits to the 2026 Arizona class after their official visits this weekend.

Joyner is the 1,304th prospect, 107th OT and 19th player in Arizona out of Gilbert, Williams Field. Arizona received the second of the two official visits from Joyner. Minnesota hosted Joyner the weekend of May 30. Joyner primarily chose Arizona over Minnesota.

Joyner received scholarship offers from 15 programs with Arizona, Minnesota and Oklahoma State the only ones from power conferences. Joyner is the first tackle and second OL following interior OL Michael Langi in the 2026 Arizona class.

Arizona needs to add depth on its offensive line for 2026 with all five 2025 projected starters and two on the second team who are seniors. Five of the top 10 projected OL for Arizona in 2025 are incoming transfers. Arizona signed two OTs and five IOL in the 2025 class.

Exited to announce my commitment to play football at the University of Arizona🐻⬇️!!

Thank you to my family and all the coaches that helped me on my journey.@JoynerStacyA @WFCoachCampbell @WFFootballTeam @ArizonaFBall @CoachBrennan @CoachOglesby @CoachDoege pic.twitter.com/T6fojm1GX9 — Malachi Joyner 26’ 3⭐️ RT (@Malachi_Joyner) June 9, 2025

Moeai is the 1291st prospect, 100th edge rusher and 20th player in Utah out of Lehi, Skyridge. Moeai also has visits scheduled for Fresno State the weekend of June 13 and Washington State beginning June 20, per 247Sports. It is not known if Moeai still plans on taking those visits.

First off i’d like to thank my Heavenly Father for the blessings that he’s given me! After great official visit i’m truly thankful to announce i’m 1000% committed to the University of Arizona! @coachjhemm @CoachJsalavea @ArizonaFBall @CoachBrennan @BrandonHuffman @BlairAngulo pic.twitter.com/weGS4wEAVq — HarvieMoeai 🇼🇸🇦🇸🏈🏉 (@HarvieMoeai) June 9, 2025

At 6'4 and 225 pounds, Moeai has excellent length for an edge rusher but will need to get in the Arizona strength and conditioning program to add mass as a power conference prospect. Moeai attended Rivals camp in March. Three of the top four edge rushers for Arizona in 2025 are seniors.

Moeai is the first defensive lineman committed to Arizona in the 2026 class and the second player on defense after linebacker Dash Fifita. Arizona has the 61st-ranked class nationally and moved up to 13th in the Big XII, passing Houston with Colorado 15th and Utah 16th in the conference.