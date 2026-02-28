Arizona receives injury news everyone has been waiting for over last 2 weeks

Dwayne Aristode will play for the first time since Arizona lost at Kansas on February 9 and Koa Peat will make his first appearance since the first half of the loss to Texas Tech two weeks ago when the Wildcats host the Jayhawks on Saturday.

Aristode and Peat were left off the Big XII Availability Report for Kansas at Arizona on Saturday. Aristode is not on the initial Big XII injury report for the first time since Arizona lost to Texas Tech. The Dutch freshman missed the last five Arizona games with an undisclosed illness.

Peat has not played in the last 3.5 games after sitting out beginning in the second half against Texas Tech with a lower-body injury. Peat is third on Arizona, averaging 13.8 points per game, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 54.2 percent in 25 games.

The return of Aristode and Peat allows Tommy Lloyd to return to his traditional eight-man rotation. Lloyd has primarily played a six-man rotation with Aristode and Peat out. Guard Evan Nelson has played 19 minutes in the past three games and center Sidi Gueye has received 22 minutes in the previous four contests.

Tobe Awaka replaced Peat as a starter in the past 3.5 games. Awaka started the second half against Texas Tech and the last three games versus BYU, Houston and Baylor. Guard Anthony Dell'Orso was the only player off the bench to receive significant playing time with Aristode and Peat out.

The returns of Aristode and Peat are also significant for Arizona and Lloyd for depth and provide 10 more fouls over the course of the game. Awaka and Motiejus Krivas have struggled with foul trouble in the past two games. Awaka and Krivas both fouled out at Houston on February 21.

Awaka had three fouls and Krivas four in the win at Baylor on Tuesday. Bringing Awaka off the bench allows Lloyd to create mismatches against most teams. Awaka leads Arizona, averaging 9.6 rebounds per game, despite being seventh on the Wildcats in minutes per game.