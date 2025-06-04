Arizona receives schedule for Chapel Hill Super Regional versus North Carolina

After dominating Cal Poly and Utah Valley in its last two games to win the Eugene Regional, Arizona advances to the Chapel Hill Super Regional to play North Carolina. Arizona and North Carolina will play games on Friday and Saturday and if necessary, on Sunday.

North Carolina needed a win over Holy Cross on Friday and beat Oklahoma two out of three from Saturday through Monday to win its own regional. The Tar Heels are the fifth national seed. Super Regionals are best of three, with the winner advancing to the College World Series that begins on Friday, June 13.

North Carolina swept Texas Tech in a three-game series to begin the season and also beat Kansas State. Arizona lost two out of three at Texas Tech in April. North Carolina lost two out of three at Louisville and defeated Clemson in the ACC Championship Game. Arizona lost to Clemson and Louisville in Arlington, Texas, in February.

North Carolina is 28-7 at home in 2025 and Arizona is 10-8 on the road. The Tar Heels ended the regular season as the top-ranked team in the D1Baseball and USA Today Coaches Poll and sixth in the RPI. Arizona is 27th in the RPI.

Arizona and North Carolina will play at 9 AM Mountain Standard Time/Noon Eastern Daylight Time on Friday and Saturday on ESPN2, with the game on Sunday if necessary to have the time, streaming and television network to be announced.

Arizona has a 3-2 record all-time versus North Carolina. North Carolina is playing in its 12th Super Regional and trying to advance to its second consecutive College World Series. Arizona will be making its sixth super regional appearance. The Wildcats last made the College World Series in 2021.

Arizona is the first of four games on Friday and has the second first pitch on Saturday. Miami at Louisville starts at 11:00 AM Eastern Standard Time. This is the third time Arizona has played a super regional in the central or eastern time zone. Arizona lost at Miami in 2008 and won at Mississippi State in 2016.