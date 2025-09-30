Arizona record exactly where they were in 2024, how offensive numbers compare

The 2025 offensive numbers for Arizona after four games are considerably up in most categories over the entirety of the 2024 season. With seven Big XII conference games remaining, the question is can Arizona continue at its pace through three games or if the loss to Iowa State is more indicative.

In its two games against non-Big XII opponents, Arizona averaged 44.0 points per game, 450.0 total yards, 283.5 passing and 170.5 rushing. Against Big XII opponents, Arizona is averaging 18.5 PPG, 386.0 total yards per game, 215.0 passing yards and 166.5 rushing yards.

In a 39-14 loss at Iowa State on Saturday, Noah Fifita completed 32 passes in 48 attempts for 253 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. After falling behind 22-0, Arizona had to commit to the pass, but finished with a respectable 24 carries for 107 yards rushing.

Ismail Mahdi continued to be productive with 13 carries for 85 yards and three receptions for eight yards. Mahdi has 35 carries for 274 rushing yards and five receptions for 40 yards in the last two games. Expect Mahdi to continue to be the lead RB for Arizona as the season progresses.

Category 2024 2025 Points Per Game 21.8 31.2 Passing Yards Per Game 247.9 249.5 Yards Per Attempt 6.8 7.5 Rushing Yards Per Game 106.6 168.5 Yards Per Attempt 3.8 4.8 Turnovers Per Game 1.7 1.0 Penalties Yards Per Game 57.6 55.0 Red Zone TD Percentage 62.5 percent 55.0 Percent Third Down Percentage 42.94 38.46

Arizona plays two of the seven teams defensively in the Big XII in points allowed per game. The other six games are against six of the bottom nine. The Wildcats are 15th out of 16 teams in the Big XII against conference opponents, averaging 18.5 PPG.

Arizona had 412 yards against Kansas State and 360 against Iowa State. Converting drives into touchdowns has been one of the biggest problems for Arizona offensively in 2025. Arizona had four TDs in eight red zone trips against Iowa State and Kansas State.

Arizona only plays three of the bottom seven Big XII teams in red zone touchdown percentage. The Wildcats need to prove they can score against the best teams in the Big XII. If the offense continues to struggle, it will likely be another long season for Arizona.