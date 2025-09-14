Arizona redlining up the ESPN Football Power Index ratings

The outlook for Arizona continues to improve after the 23-17 win over Kansas State on Friday night. Arizona improved to 3-0 with the win over Kansas State. With the win over Kansas State, Arizona moved up six spots to 38th nationally in the ESPN Football Power Index.

Arizona is now projected to have 7.7 wins and 4.4 losses in the ESPN FPI simulations for the remainder of the 2025 season. The ESPN FPI projects Arizona with a 93.7 percent chance to win six games and become bowl eligible.

Arizona has a 2.9 percent chance to win the Big XII and a 3.9 percent chance to earn a berth in the College Football Playoff per the ESPN FPI. Arizona is eighth among Big XII teams in the ESPN FPI. Utah is 18th nationally in the ESPN FPI and the top-rated Big XII team.

Arizona had the third biggest move among Big XII teams in the ESPN FPI after week three. Cincinnati and Houston moved up seven spots in the ESPN after week three wins. BYU, Kansas, Arizona State, and Iowa State are the remaining Arizona opponents rated higher than them in the ESPN FPI.

Arizona is 3-0 for the first time since 2015📈 pic.twitter.com/LA7rGrwB6z — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 13, 2025

Arizona is currently 23rd in the ESPN FPI strength of record, 113th in strength of schedule, 46th in remaining strength of schedule, 15th in game control and ninth in win game probability. For the most part, Arizona has led for all but 2:41 through the first three games of the 2025 season.

Following a bye week, Arizona next plays at Iowa State on September 27 to begin their 2025 Big XII schedule. Iowa State dropped one spot to 38th in the ESPN FPI after week three. Iowa State improved to 4-0 with a 24-16 win at Arkansas State on Saturday.

Arizona answered critics with the win over Kansas State on Friday. Iowa State beat Kansas State 24-21 in the week zero season opener in Dublin, Ireland. After three consecutive home games, the game at Iowa State could be the toughest test of the entire 2025 season for Arizona.