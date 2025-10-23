Arizona Regular Season Win Total Odds Entering Second Bye Week

Arizona is favored to reach six wins or fewer by the FanDuel Sportsbook for the remainder of the 2025 regular season. FanDuel Sportsbook has Arizona -1500 to win five games and -230 to reach six victories and become bowl eligible.

Arizona has five regular-season games remaining. The Wildcats currently have four wins and three losses as they enter their second bye week. The FanDuel Sportsbook win totals for Arizona drop off after six wins. Arizona is +145 to win seven games, +460 for eight victories and +1700 to win out and reach nine triumphs.

Arizona plays at Colorado on November 1, following their week nine bye. Kansas is at Arizona on November 8, followed by games at Cincinnati on November 15, versus Baylor on November 22 and at Arizona State to finish the regular season on November 29.

Arizona games at Colorado and versus Baylor and Kansas are likely to be close to pick'ems on the point spread. Arizona will be a significant underdog at Cincinnati and Arizona State based on current projections. BYU and Cincinnati lead the Big XII with four wins and no losses.

Arizona Fan Duel Sportsbook Win Total Odds 5 -1500 6 -230 7 +145 8 +460 9 +1700

Arizona State, Houston and Texas Tech are a game behind BYU and Cincinnati. Arizona will have opportunities to reach bowl eligibility and impact the race for Big XII Championship game berths at Cincinnati and Arizona State.

Arizona is unanimously projected to play in a bowl game after week eight results. The Wildcats still being projected to earn a bowl berth shows confidence that Arizona will win two of its final three games. Arizona began the season with an over/under of 5.5 wins by the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Not reaching six wins and becoming bowl eligible after a 4-1 start would be disappointing for Arizona. The Wildcats lost consecutive games on the final play entering the bye week. Playing at Colorado after the heartbreaking losses of the last two weeks is a difficult challenge for Arizona.