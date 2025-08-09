Arizona releases 2025 non-conference schedule entering new era

Arizona released its 2025 non-conference schedule for its inaugural season under Becky Burke. All 11 of the non-conference games and both exhibition games are against non-power conference opponents. The schedule provides Burke, her new staff and entirely new roster a chance to ease into the season.

Arizona will play all 11 non-conference games and the two exhibitions at home. Four of the 2025 Arizona non-conference opponents won 20 games in 2024-25. Arizona opens the season against Division II West Texas A&M in the first of their two exhibition games.

West Texas A&M was 19-12 in 2024-25 and lost in the first round of the Division II NCAA Tournament. Division II California State Los Angeles, whom Arizona defeated 82-53 in 2024, is the second exhibition game for the Wildcats in 2025. Cal State L.A. was 18-10 during the 2024-25 season.

Arizona will host California-Riverside in the 2025-26 regular season opener. UC-Riverside was 17-15 during the 2024-25 season. Arizona is the first power conference opponent for UC-Riverside since it lost 90-52 at UCLA in 2023.

The season is almost upon us



The 2025 Non-Conference Schedule is HERE. 🐻⬇️#BDSU pic.twitter.com/bw4MsyETUw — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) August 9, 2025

California-Irvine is the second 2025 non-conference game for Arizona. UC-Irvine finished 21-10 in 2024-25, which included a win over Oregon State. Grambling State, whom Arizona defeated 84-60 in 2024, is the third 2025 non-conference opponent.

Northern Arizona will also have a new head coach in 2025-26 as they play at Arizona in the fourth non-conference game for the Wildcats. NAU was 27-8 in 2024-25, which included two wins over Arizona. The Lumberjacks beat Arizona in the first round of the WBIT, which effectively ended the Adia Barnes era at Arizona.

Arizona hosts Northern Colorado in their fifth 2025 non-conference game. The Bears were 14-17 in 2024-25. Northern Colorado lost 81-66 at Colorado and 67-60 at BYU in their only games versus a power conference opponent during the 2024-25 season.

Arizona will host Cal-State Bakersfield in the middle game of its 2025 non-conference schedule. Cal-State Bakersfield should be the most sure win for Arizona on the 2025-26 schedule after they finished 2-28 in 2024-25. Arizona beat Cal State Bakersfield 76-39 in 2024.

Southern is the eighth 2025 Arizona non-conference opponent. The Jaguars were 21-15 in 2024-25, played 10 power conference opponents, and beat California-San Diego in the NCAA Tournament First Four before being eliminated by UCLA in the first round.

Arizona hosts Eastern Kentucky in its ninth 2025 non-conference game. The Colonels were 21-12 in 2024. Eastern Kentucky lost by a combined 83 points to LSU and Michigan State in its only two games during the 2024-25 season versus power conference opponents.

Arizona hosts Chicago State in the penultimate 2025 non-conference game. The Wildcats won 84-48 over the Cougars in Chicago in 2024. Chicago State was 7-26 in 2024-25. The Chicago State loss to Arizona in 2024-25 was one of six versus power conference opponents.

Arizona hosts Bellarmine in the final 2025 non-conference game. Bellarmine joined Division I in 2020 and finished 18-15 during the 2024-25 season. Bellarmine lost 95-61 at Indiana in its only game versus a power conference team in 2024. Arizona needs to get off to a good start in 2025 with a very advantageous schedule.