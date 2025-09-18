Arizona releases full 2025-26 Non-Conference schedule

Arizona released its full 2025-26 non-conference schedule through social media on Thursday. Several marquee games and exhibition contests against Saint Mary's and Embry-Riddle had previously been announced. Arizona will play 14 2025-26 non-conference games, with eight at home.

As previously announced, Arizona will open the regular season on November 3 against defending national champion Florida in Las Vegas. Games against UCLA, Connecticut, Auburn, Alabama and San Diego State were also previously announced.

Arizona will open its home schedule against Utah Tech on November 7. Northern Arizona on November 11, Denver on November 25, Norfolk State with the date to be determined, Auburn on November 6, Abilene Christian on November 16, Bethune-Cookman on December 22 and South Dakota State on December 29 conclude the Arizona non-conference schedule.

Other non-conference games Arizona will play away from McKale are versus UCLA at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on November 14, at Connecticut on November 19, versus Alabama in Birmingham on December 13 and against San Diego State in Phoenix on December 20.

None of the newly announced teams to the 2025-26 Arizona non-conference schedule participated in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. All of the previously announced teams from the power conferences, plus San Diego State, all played in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Arizona will play 10 teams ranked in the ESPN Way Too Early top 25 during the 2025-26 season. Florida is second, followed by fourth-ranked UConn, number 14 Auburn, 15 UCLA and 17 Alabama among the non-conference teams on the 2025 Arizona schedule in the ESPN Way Too Early Top 25.

With only one of those games at home, Arizona has one of the most ambitious 2025 non-conference schedules nationally. The games against Denver and Norfolk State over Thanksgiving weekend are in the Wildcat Classic that Arizona will host instead of playing in an in-season tournament in 2025.