Arizona releases video of new McKale Center basketball court logo

The redesigned McKale Center basketball court was released by Arizona throughout social media on Tuesday. The cactus logo, which Arizona removed in 2009, is back. After smaller versions of the cactus logo were featured on both sides of the court, the new one is bigger at center court.

The new McKale Center basketball logo was chosen by a vote from fans after four versions were presented on social media this spring. The old cactus logo was initially introduced by Arizona in 1987. Remaining on the McKale Center Court is the recognition that it is Lute and Bobbi Olson Court.

A Lute Olson signature also features prominently on the court. Arizona and Olson originally had the logo placed on the court at McKale Center as the Wildcats were on the rise to becoming one of the elite programs nationally in college basketball.

The elimination of the logo occurred when Sean Miller was hired in 2009. The cactus logo is iconic. When fans watch a game and see the cactus logo on the court, they will immediately identify it as being played as Arizona playing at home.

The new cactus logo will bring new excitement for fans to attend games at McKale Center this season. Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona men enter the 2025-26 season in a new era without Caleb Love. The Arizona women's basketball program enters a new era in the inaugural season under Becky Burke with a whole new roster.

Arizona fans will have their first opportunity to see the cactus logo when the volleyball team hosts their red-blue scrimmage on Saturday. Arizona volleyball begins the 2025 season with an exhibition game versus Northern Colorado on August 23 and the regular season on August 29 versus Alabama State when they host the Cactus Class.

The Arizona men will host their red-blue showcase on October 3. Arizona women's basketball begins the season on October 23 when they host West Texas A&M in an exhibition game. The Arizona women will open the regular season on November 6 when they host California-Riverside