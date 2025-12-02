Arizona remains a 1 seed in Bracketology projections with new predicted opponents

Joe Lunardi of ESPN projects Arizona as the one seed in the West Regional in his first December Bracketology posted on Tuesday. Arizona is sixth in the initial 2025-26 NCAA Net Ratings released on Monday. The Wildcats are only one of six teams that are undefeated in quadrant one with multiple wins.

Arizona is projected to play 16th-seeded Tennessee State in the first round in San Diego. The winner between Arizona and Tennessee would play either eighth-seeded Nebraska or ninth-seeded SMU. A matchup against SMU would reunite Arizona against former USC head coach Andy Enfield, now leading the Mustangs.

Arizona has never played Tennessee State. Arizona has two wins and two losses all-time against Nebraska and three victories and one defeat in its series versus SMU. The Wildcats have a 62-38 NCAA Tournament record. Arizona has been to the last two NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinals.

Lunardi has Gonzaga as the second seed on the other half of the West Region bracket. Michigan State is projected as the three-seed in the West by Lunardi, followed by fourth-seeded Tennessee and fifth-seed St. John's. Arizona would project to play Tennessee or St. John's in the West Regional Semifinal.

The West Regional semifinals and finals will be played at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Sixth-seeded Texas Tech and seveseventh-seedednth seed Baylor are other Big XII teams projected in the West by Lunardi. Seven Big XII teams are in the current NCAA Tournament Field as projected by Lunardi.

Several 2025-26 Arizona non-conference opponents are in the NCAA Tournament Field as projected by Lunardi. Connecticut is a projected second seed and Florida a four in the East Region by Lunardi, Alabama the three seed and Auburn fifth in the South. Norfolk State is projected to play in the First Four.

Arizona has an excellent NCAA Tournament resume through the first seven games of the season. Auburn on Saturday and Alabama on December 13 will create more opportunities in Arizona's quest to earn a number one seed for the first time since 2022.