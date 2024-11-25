Arizona remains highly ranked in metrics after Duke loss
The metrics continue to rate Arizona high after the loss to Duke on Friday night. Arizona is fourth in the CBS Sports NCAA Net Ratings,14th in the ESPN Basketball Power Index and 23rd in Ken Pom. Arizona was better served playing and losing at Wisconsin and versus Duke than they would have been blowing out lesser opponents.
The Wildcats will continue to be tested this week when they travel to the Bahamas this week to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Arizona begins the Battle 4 Atlantis versus Davidson on Wednesday. Davidson is 121st in the Net Ratings, 141st in the BPI and 116th in Ken Pom. Arizona's games will become more difficult after Davidson in the B4A.
Arizona will play either Oklahoma or Providence in their second game in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Oklahoma is 42nd in the BPI, 47th in Ken Pom and 46th in the Net Ratings. Providence is 58th in the NetRatings, 69th in the BPI and 76th in Ken Pom. The other half of the B4A bracket has Louisville, Indiana, West Virginia and Gonzaga.
The BPI projects Arizona with the 24th toughest remaining schedule and a 19-10 overall record and 12.5 and 7.5 in the Big XII at the end of the 2024-25 season. Arizona is projected with a 4.7 percent chance to win the Big XII by the BPI. Arizona measures 18th offensively and 12th defensively by the BPI.
Arizona has work to do in the Bahamas. Without a win over a quality opponent in 2024, Arizona is 157th in the BPI strength of record. The overall and non-conference SOS for Arizona is 76th nationally. After playing Davidson on Wednesday, the SOS for Arizona will improve significantly in their final two games in the B4A.
The BPI views Arizona favorably in the NCAA Tournament. Arizona has an 11.6 percent chance to advance to the Final Four, 25.8 percent for the Elite Eight, 52.1 percent for the Sweet 16 and 85.6 percent for the second round. Arizona has the 13th-best chance for the Final Four and 12th best for the Elite Eight, Sweet 16 and second round.
It's far too early to panic after the loss at Wisconsin and versus Duke on Friday night. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd spoke about where the team is following the loss to Duke and his expectations for the remainder of the season. During their remaining non-conference games and in the Big XII Arizona has multiple opportunities for quality wins.