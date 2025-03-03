Arizona remains in both Top 25 polls after losing to Iowa State

Arizona fell two spots to 24th in the Associated Press Top 25 and 23rd in the USA Today Coaches Poll following its loss at Iowa State on Saturday night. This week are the penultimate polls of the regular season. Arizona hosts Arizona State on Tuesday night and is at Kansas to finish the regular season on Saturday.

Arizona received 162 points in the AP Top. BYU who won at Arizona on February 22 is one spot ahead of the Wildcats with the 23rd ranking and 287 points. Mississippi State is one spot behind Arizona with 87 points as the 25th-ranked team in the AP Top 25 this week.

Arizona received 91 points in the USA Today Coaches Poll. BYU is also one spot ahead of Arizona as the 22nd-ranked team in the USA Today Coaches Poll with 127 points. Kentucky is one spot behind Arizona in the Coaches Poll with 88 points. Houston who is third in both polls this week is the highest-ranked Big XII team.

Arizona is 3-6 this season versus teams ranked in the current AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls. The Wildcats are 2-2 at home and 1-4 on the road versus teams ranked in the National Polls this week. Five Big 12 teams are in the rankings this week, Texas Tech is ninth and Iowa State is 10th in both polls this week.

POLL ALERT: Auburn and Duke remain 1-2 in men's AP Top 25; No. 6 St. John's has its highest ranking since 1990-91.



Kansas is 10th among others receiving votes, or 35th overall in the AP Top 25. The Jayhawks did not receive a vote in the Coaches Poll. The Big 12 Tournament could provide Arizona will more opportunities versus ranked teams this season. Arizona would currently be the third seed in the Big 12 Tournament and receive a double-bye to the quarterfinals.

Kansas is currently in sixth place in the Big 12 standings. BYU and Iowa State who are tied for fourth place at 12-6 play on Tuesday. Arizona split in the regular season with BYU and Iowa State. If Arizona loses one of its final two games, the tiebreaker would be decided by the best record versus the highest-seeded team in the conference.