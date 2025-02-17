Arizona remains in top 20 in both week 16 polls following two loss week

Arizona fell six spots to 19th in the Associated Press Top 25 and five to 18th in the USA Today Coaches poll after being ranked 13th in both last week. Losses at Kansas State and versus Houston caused Arizona to fall. Arizona plays at unranked Baylor on Monday night.

Arizona received 362 points in the AP Top 25. Clemson is 18th with 499 points and Maryland is 20th with 361 points. Houston remains the highest-ranked team in the Big XII at fifth with 1,290 points. Iowa State is ninth and Texas Tech is 10th nationally putting Arizona as the fourth highest ranked team in the Big XII.

Houston took a two-game lead on Arizona and Texas Tech at 13-1 in the Big XII. Iowa State is fourth in the Big XII with a 10-4 record. There is a two-game dropoff after Iowa State. The top four teams in the Big XII during the regular season receive a double-bye to the conference tournament quarterfinals.

Arizona received 223 points in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Clemson is 17th with 267 points and Memphis is 19th with 184 points. Among Big XII teams in the USA Today Coaches Poll, Houston is fifth, Iowa State is eighth and Texas Tech is 10th followed by Arizona.

Kansas is the only other Big XII team ranked in either poll. The Jayhawks are 23rd in the AP Top 25 and 25th in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Kansas fell six spots in the AP Top 25 and five in the Coaches Poll after losing at Utah late on Saturday night. Arizona finishes the regular season at Kansas on March 8.

Arizona is 2-4 versus teams in the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll. In addition to the game at Kansas, Arizona plays its penultimate road game this season at Iowa State on March 1. The game against the Cylones has a 7 PM Mountain time tip-off on ESPN in the marquee prime time slot.