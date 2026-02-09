Arizona remains number 1 and leads Big XII dominance in both national polls

Arizona remained first in the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today coaches polls released on Monday. After three weeks of being the unanimous number one team in both polls, Arizona lost one first-place vote to Michigan in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Arizona remains the unanimous number one in the AP Top 25.

Arizona received all 59 first-place votes, resulting in 1475 points in the AP Top 25. Michigan is second in the AP Top 25 with 1416 points. Houston is third, Duke fourth and Iowa State fifth in the AP Top 25 as the Big XII dominated the poll.

Other Big XII teams in the AP Top 25 are number nine Kansas, 16th-ranked Texas Tech and BYU, 22nd. Arizona is the number one team in the AP Top 25 for a program record ninth consecutive week. Arizona is the unanimous number one team in the AP Top 25 for the fourth consecutive week.

Arizona earned 30 of the 31 first-place votes in the USA Today Coaches poll. Michigan received the other first-place vote after dominant wins over Penn State and Ohio State this week. Houston, Iowa State and Connecticut are the other top five teams in order in the USA Today Coaches poll.

Arizona remained firmly atop The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll for a ninth consecutive week, while Houston jumped back into the top 5 and Kentucky returned to the rankings for the first time since December. https://t.co/GCHXqVty0c — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) February 9, 2026

Looking ahead

Arizona plays at Kansas on Monday night and hosts Texas Tech on Saturday. Michigan is at Northwestern on Wednesday and hosts UCLA on Saturday. Michigan is 22-1 overall with its lone loss at Wisconsin in January.

If Arizona loses at Kansas on Monday night, it will be interesting to see how the voters rank the Wildcats and Michigan next week. Wisconsin was ranked as high as 23rd in the third poll of the season, but has not been ranked since then. Kansas is ninth in both polls this week.

Arizona faces another difficult schedule next week when it hosts BYU on Wednesday and plays at Houston on February 21. Arizona and Michigan have been regarded as the top two teams nationally since Thanksgiving week when the Wolverines blitzed through the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.