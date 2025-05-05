Arizona remains outside hosting regional in NCAA Bracketology

Despite winning two out of three over TCU this weekend, Arizona remains projected as a two seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament that begins at the end of May. Arizona Jonathan Wagner of On3 projects Arizona to play in the Corvallis Regional. Oregon State is projected as the 13th overall national seed.

Kentucky is projected as the three seed in Corvallis and San Diego, as the predicted champion of the West Coast Conference is the four seed per Wagner. Oregon State, an independent after the collapse of the Pac-12, is 10th in the NCAA RPI, Arizona is 23rd, Kentucky dropped from 29th to 41st in the recent update and San Diego is 139th.

Arizona swept San Diego in a three-game series at Hi-Corbett Field in February and outscored the Toreros 28-10. Arizona has not played Kentucky or Oregon State in 2025. Arizona is 2-1 all-time versus Kentucky, with the last game played in 2008. Oregon State holds a 46-44 edge over Arizona in their all-time series.

Arizona plays at Grand Canyon on Tuesday before hosting Utah in a three-game series this weekend and concluding the regular season with three contests at Houston from May 15 through 17. The Big XX Tournament begins on May 21, with Arizona still competing to earn a bye to the quarterfinals.

Winning the series versus Utah, who is 140th and Houston, who is 91st, in the RPI will be critical for Arizona to still have a chance to host a regional. The NCAA Tournament Bracket will be revealed in three weeks, on Memorial Day, May 26.

Per D1Baseball.Com, Arizona is 11-10 versus quadrant one opponents in the RPI, 5-1 against quad two, 5-3 versus quad three and 11-0 against quad four. Using the NCAA Net Rating formula, the series versus Utah will be a quad three and the game versus Grand Canyon and three contests at Houston will be quad two.