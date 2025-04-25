Arizona returns to Lone-Star State for 3-game series at Texas Tech

Arizona plays in Texas for the third time this season when they are at Texas Tech for a three-game series this weekend. The Wildcats opened the season with three games in the Shriners Classic at Globe Life Park in Arlington and played two weeks later at Rice and in the Astros Foundation College Classic in Houston.

Arizona travels to Lubbock with a three-game winning streak and wins in six of its last seven games. Texas Tech beat Abilene Christian and Arizona State in its two most recent games. Arizona enters the weekend 12-6 in the Big XII and tied with Kansas and TCU for second place in the Big XII behind 13-3 West Virginia.

Arizona enters the eekend 18th in the NCAA RPI and 15th in the D1 Baseball RPI. The Wildcats have played the 163rd toughest strength of schedule and are 7-4 on the road. Texas Tech is 74th in the NCAA RPI 75th in D1 Baseball, have played the 112th toughest schedule and are 7-8 at home this season.

Arizona right fielder Brendan Summerhill returned on Wednesday after missing a month. Summerhill had two hits in three at-bats with a run scored, a double, a home-run on the first pitch he faced, two runs batted in and two walks as Arizona beat Texas-Arlington 9-3.

Arizona at Texas Tech pitching matchups

Friday: Arizona Collin McKinney (0-1, 2.79) versus Texas Tech Mac Heuer (1-2, 6.15). Saturday: Owen Kramkowski (6-3, 5.08) versus Tyler Boudreau (1-2, 9.00) and Sunday: Smith Bailey (1-1, 3.47) RHP Zane Petty (1-2, 5.82).

Arizona at Texas Tech All-Time series information

Arizona is 10-5 all-time versus Texas Tech, but lost the only game in Lubbock. The Wildcats have a 9-2 record versus the Red Raiders in Tucson.

Arizona at Texas Tech Streaming Information

John Harris and Mike Gustafson will call all three games of the series on ESPN+. Friday will start at 4:30 PM Mountain Standard Time, Saturday is at noon and Sunday will have first pitch at 10:30 AM.

Arizona baseball next week

Arizona returns home for a four-game home stand next week. New Mexico State is at Arizona on Tuesday. TCU is at Arizona for a three-game series next weekend.