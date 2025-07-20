Arizona RF Brendan Summerhill signs with Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays signed Arizona right fielder Brendan Summerhill on Saturday after they selected him 42nd overall in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft on July 13. MLB insider Jim Callis reported Summerhill signed a $1,997,500 contract with Tampa, which is below the $2,331,000 slot value.

Adam Berry of MLB.com reported Summerhill was in Tampa to watch the Rays play the Baltimore Orioles before beginning his professional career on Sunday at the Rays' spring training complex in Port Charlotte, Florida. Summerhill has not yet been assigned to a minor league team within the Tampa system.

Tampa has a team in the Florida Complex League at their minor league site in Port Charlotte, the Charleston RiverDogs, who play in the Class A Carolina League and Bowling Green Hot Rods in the High-A Midwest League that Summerhill will likely be assigned to.

Summerhill improved most of his numbers in each of his three years at Arizona, finishing with a .323 batting average, .424 on-base percentage and slugged .535, with 33 doubles, 12 triples, 14 home runs, 97 runs scored and 99 runs batted in during his three seasons with the Wildcats.

Supplemental 1st-rder Brendan Summerhill signs w/@RaysBaseball for $1,997,500 (slot 42 value = $2,331,000). @ArizonaBaseball OF, one of more well-rounded players in college crop, potential 20-20 center fielder. @MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/eMSte46eK0 — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 19, 2025

Tampa Bay amateur scouting director Chuck Ricci was quoted by MLB.com stating he likes that Summerhill has cut down on his strikeout rate each season and it’s "much easier to build out your offensive profile off of that.” Summerhill also projects with the ability to play all three outfield positions.

Summerhill was a frequently honored player at Arizona. In 2025, Summerhill was named to the Big XII and Astros Foundation College Classic All-Tournament Teams and to the regular season and tournament All-Pac 12 teams.

Summerhill is considered one of the steals of the draft after being projected much higher. Callis said on the MLB Pipeline podcast about Summerhill, "I had him going 16th to the Twins in my final mock. We heard some talk he was sliding a little bit. But I didn't think he'd get all the way down to pick 42."