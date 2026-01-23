Arizona riding offensive efficiency to keep Wildcats rolling

High-level offensive efficiency has been a big reason Arizona has started the 2025-26 season with 19 consecutive wins. Arizona ranks in the top five nationally in nearly every offensive metric. The offensive efficiency for Arizona has been fueled by averaging 46.4 points in the paint per game, second nationally.

Seven of the eight players in the Arizona rotation have an eFG percent over 50.0. As a team, the eFG percentage for Arizona has been over 50.0 in all but four games. Alabama Cincinnati, Connecticut and San Diego State are the only teams to hold Arizona under a 50.0 eFG percentage.

Arizona is seventh nationally, shooting 51.5 percent from the field. The Wildcats are second nationally, making 26.0 two-field goals per game and third with 45.4 attempts per contest inside the arc. Arizona is fifth, posting 18.0 fast break points per game.

The elite offensive efficiency for Arizona has occurred while ranking 13th nationally, averaging 89.9 points per game. Balance has been a key for Arizona. Five Arizona players are averaging double-figure PPG and seven are posting at least 8.7 per contest.

THE LAST THING I'LL SAY ABOUT ARIZONA'S 3PT SHOOTING:



I've heard everyone loud and clear so I won't bring it up after this...



The last team to shoot threes this infrequently and win the title was 2012 Kentucky, who had five of the top 350 most efficient offensive players in the… pic.twitter.com/G2n2bPdbe8 — Tyler Worden (@TylerJWorden) January 22, 2026

With bruising and efficient front line and a backcourt that can get into the paint, Arizona is 12th nationally, averaging 19.7 free throws and 26.8 attempts per game while ranking 128th, making 73.5 percent of their free throw attempts.

How Arizona compares offensively to past NCAA Champions

Only three of the past 14 NCAA Champions have a higher KenPom offensive efficiency than Arizona in 2025. Florida in 2025 with a 128.1 AdJoe, Connecticut at 127.5 in 2024 and Villanova at 127.8 in 2018 are the only NCAA Champions since 2011 that had a higher AdJoe than Arizona has in 2025-26.

Arizona is currently fourth nationally with a 127.1 KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency rating, which is points scored per 100 possessions. The Arizona balanced offense has significantly helped them during their 18-game winning streak. Arizona does not have to rely on one or two players to carry them to victory.