Arizona Run Defense Faces Biggest 2025 Challenge Versus Iowa State

The Arizona run defense will face its biggest 2025 challenge at Iowa State on Saturday. Iowa State has a productive trio at running back and quarterback Anthony Becht is a threat as a runner. Arizona has allowed 288 yards rushing in three games, with one carry going 75 yards for a touchdown by Kansas State.

Arizona is 29th nationally, allowing 96.0 rushing yards per game and 50th with opponents averaging 3.43 yards per carry. Kansas State had a season high 24 carries for 105 yards and the only two TDs allowed by the Arizona defense.

Iowa State is 70th nationally, averaging 161.0 rushing yards per game and 88th, posting 4.24 YPC. The Cyclones have been inconsistent on the ground, but running backs Carson Hansen, Abu Sama and Dylan Lee all average at least 4.7 yards per carry.

Hansen is averaging 63.0 rushing YPG and 4.67 YPC. Hansen had 16 carries for 71 yards in the season-opening win over Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland and 18 for 116 in the Iowa State win at Arkansas State two weeks ago before the Cylones had a bye week.

Sama shares the primary carries with Hansen. Sama is averaging 45.5 rushing YPG and shares the team lead with Becht at two rushing TDs. Lee led Iowa State with 13 carries for 81 yards and a TD against South Dakota in week two.

Iowa State has been inconsistent running in its first four games. The Cyclones had 46 carries for 130 yards and a TD against Kansas State, 42 for 223 and four scores against Football Championship Subdivision South Dakota, 30 for 104 versus Iowa and 34 for 187 at Arkansas State.

In its two games against Power Conference opponents, Iowa State has 76 carries for 234 yards and one TD. Sama and Becht brought the average down from the productive performance Hansen had against Kansas State. Hansen had 11 for 46 and Sama 12 for 47 in the win over Iowa.

Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown had the 75-yard TD run against Arizona. The other four ball carriers for Kansas State combined for 20 yards on 20 carries and one TD. Kansas State QB Avery Johnson had seven carries for -16 yards. Arizona's run defense against Iowa State will be a pivotal matchup on Saturday night in Ames.