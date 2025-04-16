Arizona run rules Grand Canyon ending 4-game losing streak to Lopes

Arizona scored in every inning except the first on their way to a 14-4 run rule win in seven innings over Grand Canyon on Tuesday night. The win on Tuesday night avenged an 11-5 loss in Phoenix earlier this month. Seven Arizona players had hits and the top six batters for the Wildcats combined for 13 runs batted in.

Aaron Walton got Arizona on the board with a bases-loaded double that scored T.J. Adams, Andrew Cain and Maddox Mihalakis to put the Wildcats up 3-0. Grand Canyon cut the deficit to 3-1 in the third inning on a fielding error by Mihalakis. Arizona answered in the bottom of the third inning.

A Cain triple scored Garen Caulfield and he scored on a throwing error to extend the lead to 5-1. Arizona extended the lead to 6-1 in the bottom of the fourth. Two Grand Canyon singles scored three runs to get the Lopes within 6-4 halfway through the fifth inning. Arizona continued to press Grand Canton offensively.

Arizona scored multiple runs in five of the last six innings to earn the win. A T.J. Adams double scored Riche Morales. Adonys Guzman followed with a fielder's choice to put Arizona one run away from the rule-run win and a Garen Caulfield sacrifice fly scored Walton to seal the win.

Walton finished with three RBIs and two runs scored, Mihalakis and Mason White each had three-hits and Cain and Caulfeld each drove in two for Arizona. Four Arizona pitchers contributed to the win, with Matthew Martinez earning the victory in relief.

Arizona travels to BYU for a three-game weekend series with games at 3:30 PM Mountain Standard Time on Thursday and Friday and 10:30 AM MST on Saturday. BYU beat Utah Valley 9-3 on Tuesday. Arizona returns home to host Texas-Arlington on Wednesday night with first pitch at 6:00 PM MST.