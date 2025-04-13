Arizona run-rules Kansas for second consecutive game, earning sweep

Arizona got off to a great start with a five-run first inning and continued to pressure, earning an 11-1 win and its second consecutive run-rule win over Kansas on Sunday, sweeping the weekend series. Arizona outscored Kansas 28-4 in the three-game series.

Sydney Stewart started the scoring for Arizona with a two-run single in the top of the first. Paige Dimler doubled in two more and Jenna Sniffen singled her home but was thrown out at second to end the inning. A Regan Shockey inside-the-park home run in the top of the second inning put Arizona up 6-0.

Kansas scored its only run on an Olivia Bruno HR in the bottom of the second to put the Jayhawks deficit back at five. After a scoreless third inning, Arizona puts itself in position for another run-rule win with a four-run fourth. A Dakota Kennedy run-scoring single was followed by a Devyn Netz three-run HR to make it 10-1 Arizona.

Kennedy had another RBI single in the top of the fifth to make it 11-1 Arizona. Netz pitched three innings, allowing two hits and one run without a walk or strikeout. Saya Swain retired all six batters she faced to close out the final two innings. Netz improved to 16-4 with the win.

Kennedy, Kaiah Altmeyer, Dimler and Sniffen all had two hits for Arizona. Kennedy Diggs dropped to 4-2 with the loss for Kansas. Arizona improved to 36-7 with the win and is 13-5 and second place in the Big XII, two games ahead of Arizona State.

Arizona hosts Texas Tech next weekend in a meeting of the top two teams in the Big XII. Texas Tech is 34-9 overall and 14-1 in the Big XII. Friday's game versus Texas Tech will stream on ESPN+, with Saturday on FS1 and Sunday on ESPN2.