Arizona Rushing Offense has improved Significantly Over 2024

Arizona has improved significantly rushing in 2025 over 2024. Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus stated in their preview of the Arizona at Iowa State game on Saturday, the Wildcats are 36th in rushing grade, 34th in run blocking grade, fifth in yards before contact and 22nd in explosive run percentage in 2025.

Arizona was outside the top 80 in rushing grade, run blocking grade and yards before contact in 2024. The Wildcats are 49th, averaging 189.0 rushing yards per game and 51st, posting 4.85 yards per carry in 2025. Arizona was 120th, averaging 106.58 rushing YPG and 97th, posting 3.82 YPC in 2024.

Arizona is in the top 20 nationally for runs of 10 or more per game. Transfer running backs Ismail Mahdi from Texas State and Quincy Craig from Portland State have been critical for Arizona with Kedrick Reescano out in the last two games.

Mahdi leads Arizona with 263 rushing yards, 319 yards from scrimmage and is second with two touchdowns. Craig is second on Arizona with 165 rushing yards in 2025. Craig and Mahdi have both run for over 100 yards in a game in 2025.

Craig had seven carries for 125 yards and one TD in the 40-6 season-opening win over Hawaii. Mahdi had 22 carries for 189 yards and added two receptions for 32 yards in the 23-17 Arizona win over Kansas State on September 12.

Arizona has run for at least 150 yards in every game during their 3-0 start in 2025. The Wildcats only had three games with at least 150 yards in 2024. Those came in the first four games in 2024. Kansas State had Arizona to 19 carries for 56 yards in a 31-7 win in 2024. Arizona had 45 carries for 234 yards versus Kansas State in 2025.

Arizona will be challenged on the ground with BYU second nationally, Cincinnati 23rd and Arizona 28th in run defense remaining on the 2025 schedule. When Reescano gets healthy, he will form a good triumvirate with Craig and Mahdi as Arizona strives to have a balanced offense.