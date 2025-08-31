Arizona rushing offense shows great improvement in season opener

When Arizona hired Seth Doege as the new offensive coordinator, part of the expectation would be a significantly improved rushing offense. Arizona ran 33 times for 183 yards with four different players scoring touchdowns in the 40-6 season-opening win versus Hawaii on Saturday night.

Kedrick Reescano was the surprise starter at running back over Ismail Mahdi. Reescano had 10 carries for 51 yards and one TD. Reescano got Arizona going on the first drive of the game, with Reescano getting the final three carries for 20 yards and a TD to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.

More surprising than Reescano starting was Quincy Craig being the second RB in the game for Arizona. On his first ever carry for Arizona, Craig went 54 yards for a TD after a Hawaii field goal to give the Wildcats a 14-3 lead.

Arizona committed to the run and a balanced offense on Saturday. Noah Fifita finished 13-23 for 161 yards and one TD without an interception. Fifita added a 10-yard TD run. The impressive performance on the ground opened up the passing offense for Arizona in the third quarter.

Portland State transfer Quincy Craig had seven carries for 125 yards and a 55-yard TD. Craig also had 11- and 34-yard runs on Saturday night versus Hawaii. Mahdi was the closer for Arizona versus Hawaii with six carries for 23 yards and a TD.

Arizona was 120th nationally in 2024 averaging 106.58 rushing yards per game. With only three games remaining to be played on Sunday and Monday combined, Arizona is 54th nationally in rushing.

The first two games of the 2024 season were the only times Arizona ran for over 183 yards in 2024. Arizona had 205 yards rushing in the 2024 season-opening 61-39 win over New Mexico and 188 in a 22-10 week two victory over Northern Arizona.

The best rushing performance Arizona had in the final two months of the season was 122 yards on 36 carries versus Houston. Arizona has to find consistency running in 2024. Craig, Mahdi and Reescano give Arizona more depth at RB than they had in 2024.