Arizona's first 3 2025 Football Bowl Subdivision Opponents Played in Week Zero

Hawaii, who Arizona hosts in their season opener, Kansas State, who travels to Tucson in week three and Iowa State, where the Wildcats play at in week five, all played in week zero as the college football season began on Saturday.

Iowa State beat Kansas State 24-21 in Dublin, Ireland, in a blockbuster college football and Big XII season-opening game on Saturday. About 7,000 miles from Dublin on Saturday, Hawaii XXX to Stanford a week before the Rainbow Warriors travel to Tucson for the Arizona season opener in week one.

Arizona hosts Weber State in week two on September 6, Kansas State on Friday, September 12 in week three before a bye week and then plays at Iowa State on September 27. Iowa State and Kansas State were both picked as the favorite to win the Big XII by CBS Sports writers in a preseason poll.

Iowa State converted on fourth and three from the Kansas State 16-yard line with 2:18 remaining in the game, allowing them to go into victory formation and win the game. Kansas State had no timeouts remaining and was unable to stop the clock after the two-minute timeout.

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht had 14 completions in 28 attempts for 183 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and 12 carries for 18 yards and a critical fourth-quarter score for the Cyclones' final points of the game.

Carson Hansen led Iowa State with 16 carries for 71 yards and two receptions for 19 yards that included a 15-yard reception on third down on the final drive to ice the game. Brett Eskildsen and Dominic Overby had receiving TDs for Iowa State.

Avery Johnson completed 21 passes in 30 attempts for 273 yards, two TDs and no interceptions and added eight carries for 21 yards and another score for Kansas State. Joe Jackson led Kansas State with 12 carries for 51 yards and Jayce Brown and Jerand Bradley had TD receptions for the Wildcats.

Kansas State fumbled a punt at their own eight before they had a possession that Iowa State recovered. Five plays later Kansas State recovered a fumble by Abu Sama III of Iowa State on the Wildcats' one-yard line to prevent an early deficit.

THE KICK IS GOOOOOD!@HawaiiFootball completes the fourth quarter comeback! pic.twitter.com/qnkKIbPF3H — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) August 24, 2025

Iowa State and Kansas State each fumbled once more in the first half. Iowa State later missed a field goal and Kansas State was stopped on fourth down in a miscue-laden first half. The mistakes mostly subsided in the second half.

Iowa State stopped Kansas State twice on downs in the second half. The most critical was on fourth and one from the Kansas State 30 yardline. Becht had a seven-yard TD run four plays later that extended the Iowa State lead to 10 with 6:38 remaining.

Kansei Matsuzawa kicked two field goals in the final 2:01, including a walk-off, to give Hawaii a 23-20 win over Stanford on Saturday afternoon. Micah Alejado completed 27 passes in 39 attempts for 210 yards, two TDs and no interceptions and had 10 carries for 36 yards.

Preseason All-Mountain West Poefele Ashlock and Jackson Harris each had TD receptions for Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors ran the ball 24 times in their modern version of the run and shoot. Hawaii held Stanford to 109 passing yards on 30 attempts. Stanford ran 43 times for 177 yards and one TD.

Hawaii at Arizona will kick off on August 30 at 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time on TNT. Kansas State at Arizona will kick off at 6:00 PM MST on FOX on Friday, September 12 in the final 2025 non-conference game for both Wildcats.