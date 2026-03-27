Arizona's Sweet 16 box score should terrify the rest of the NCAA Tournament field

Arizona never trailed in a 109-88 win over Arkansas on Thursday night in San Jose. The Wildcats achieved several standards against the Razorbacks for the first time in nearly two decades. Some of the standards set were for the Arizona program and others matched great NCAA Tournament performances.

Six Arizona players scored in double figures for the first time in an NCAA Tournament game since 1997. Bennett Davison, Mike Bibby, A.J. Bramlett, Michael Dickerson, Miles Simon and Jason Terry all scored in double figures as Arizona beat Providence 96-92 in overtime in the 1997 Southeast Regional Final.

Brayden Burries led Arizona with 23 points, Koa Peat had 21, Ivan Kharchenkov scored 15 and Tobe Awaka, Jaden Bradley and Motiejus Krivas 14 in the win over Arkansas. Anthony Dell'Orso nearly made it seven Wildcats in double figures against the Razorbacks with eight points.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports noted Arizona's win over Arkansas are the most points allowed by a John Calipari coached team in the NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats had the second best field goal percentage (63.7%) in a Sweet 16 game since 2000, were the first team to shoot over 60 percent from the field and on three-point shots and make 30 free throws in the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona romps Arkansas 109-88. It's:



—Most points ever allowed by a Calipari team in NCAAT

—2nd-best FG pct (63.7%) in a S16 game since 2000

—First team EVER w/ 60+ FG%/60+ 3PT%/30+ FT made in NCAAT game

—First time since '07 Florida six guys had 12+ pts in NCAAT game



MACHINE. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 27, 2026

Chasing NCAA Tournament history

Arizona also became the first team since Florida in 2007 with at least six players with 12 points in an NCAA Tournament game. Florida won its second consecutive national championship in 2007. Arizona also became the first team ever to have six players score 14 points in an NCAA Tournament game.

Arizona accomplished all those statistical milestones by making five out of its eight three-point attempts. The Wildcats kept to their season-long formula of being efficient and outscored Arkansas 60-50 in points in the paint. Every player who took a shot for Arizona made at least 50 percent of their attempts.