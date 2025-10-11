Arizona Safeties Will Be Critical Versus BYU True Freshman QB Bear Bachmeier

Arizona and BYU are the top two pass defenses in the Big XII. Which ever pass defense plays better could determine the winner on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. In the Pro Football Focus preview of BYU at Arizona, Dalton Wasserman examined what has made Cougars' quarterback Bear Bachmeier successful.

Bachmeier has completed 68.7 percent of his pass attempts for 1,048 yards, seven touchdowns, one interception and a 163.60 passer rating. Arizona is first in the Big XII in nearly every category of pass defense. Arizona is allowing 147.2 passing YPG, a 51.3 completion percentage and has not allowed a TD.

Iowa State QB Rocco Becht exposed Arizona by completing 14 passes in 20 attempts for 243 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. The Cyclones had seven completions of 19 yards or more and five of 25 yards or more to set up short TD runs.

Bachmeier has thrived primarily in the middle of the field. BYU has not been an explosive passing offense in 2025. Wasserman noted that BYU relies on "their strong run game and variety of play action concepts have allowed Bachmeier to play a complementary role."

Wasserman stated and examined Bachmeier excelling when asked to attack the middle of the field. The "Matchup to watch when BYU has the ball (Dalton): Bear Bachmeier vs. Arizona’s safeties," per Wasserman. Johnson and Smith have graded well by PFF in 2025.

In leading BYU to wins in its first five games, Bachmeier has an 83.4 PFF passing grade between the numbers per Wasserman. Bachmeier also has a 78.8 adjusted completion rate on pass attempts in the middle of the field while averaging 11.0 yards per attempt with an average time to throw of 2.03 seconds.

Wasserman stated that Smith and Johnson have 88.3 and 79.6 coverage grades in 2025, while combining to allow 68 yards as primary coverage defenders. Johnson and Smith lead Arizona with 31 and 28 tackles in 2025. Smith tops Arizona with five pass breakups.

Even with the defensive breakdowns in the secondary against Iowa State, Arizona is tied for eighth nationally, allowing 26 completions of 10 yards or more and 12th with seven interceptions. If Arizona can force Bachmeier into mistakes, it would provide the offense with a better chance to succeed.