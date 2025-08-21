Arizona safety depth chart could be strength of 2025 roster

Starting safeties Dalton Johnson and Genesis Smith returning for Arizona in 2025 might make the position the strongest on the roster. Jack Luttrell, who received a lot of playing time for Arizona as a true freshman on 2024 provides the Wildcats with good depth at safety entering the 2025 season.

Johnson led Arizona with 94 tackles and had 5.0 tackles for loss, two passes defended and two forced fumbles in 2024. Smith was third on Arizona in 2024 with 63 tackles, had 4.0 TFLs, tied for the team lead with Lutrell with three interceptions and also tied with six passes defended with two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Luttrell had 39 tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble in addition to the three interceptions in 2025. New Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales could be creative and get Johnson, Lutrell and Smith on the field together.

Gavin Hunter, who played in 11 games with three tackles in 2024 also returns for Arizona. Stanford transfer Jshawn Frausto-Ramos can play safety and cornerback. Arizona signed Kason Brown and Coleman Patmon in the 2025 class.

Arizona safeties coach Brett Arce called Smith the vocal leader and Johnson probably the best tackler on the Wildcats earlier this month. Development behind Luttrell will be critical for Arizona to create depth and safeties who will be ready to play if needed in 2025 and beyond.

Johnson is entering his senior season and he has the potential to develop into an All-Big XII player. Johnson is one of five seniors projected to start for Arizona on defense in 2025. The only returning senior starters for Arizona are Johnson and CB Treydan Stukes.

Johnson and Smith are key players for Arizona as returning starters. Gonzales was elevated from linebackers coach after the 2024 season. There should be some familiarity with Johnson and Smith that could help Arizona improve defensively in 2025.