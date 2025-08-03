Arizona safety Genesis Smith on Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Early season recognition for the Arizona football program continued on Thursday when safety Genesis Smith was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. Smith joined teammate Noah Fifita on a watch list this season. Fifita is on the Maxwell Award watchlist.

According to their website, the Wuerffel Trophy honors leaders in community service "who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field." Per the Arizona website, Smith founded an eponymous foundation inspired by his grandmother.

Smith has 87 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, six pass breakups, and two forced fumbles playing in 25 games with 10 starts in two seasons. The 2024 season was a breakout one for Smith, with 63 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, three interceptions, nine passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Smith earned 2024 Big 12 Fall Academic Honor Roll, which should help him in pursuit of the Wuerffel Trophy. The Big XII named Smith the conference co-defensive player of the week after he had seven tackles, 2.0 TFLs, one interception, one pass breakup and one forced fumble as Arizona beat Houston 27-3.

Smith, returnee Dalton Johnson and Treydan Stukes provided Arizona a foundation to have one of the best secondaries, at least in the Big XII, in 2025. Johnson, Smith and Stukes should all compete to earn All Big XII at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

The Wuerffel Trophy is entering its 21st year and will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 12 on ESPN. A national committee with input from a fan vote will determine the winner of the 2025 Wueffel Trophy.

Smith would be the first Arizona player to win the Wuerffel Trophy. None of the current Big XII programs have produced a Wuerffel Trophy winner. A record 116 players are on the 2025 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.