Arizona safety Jack Lutrell named PFF All Big XII Week 8
Arizona defensive back Jack Luttrell was named to the Pro Football Focus Week Eight All-Big XII team after he had five tackles and two interceptions in the 34-7 loss to Colorado. Luttrell played extensive snaps with the Arizona secondary depleted by injury.
Arizona was without Treydan Stukes who is out for the season and Gunner Maldonado. The only stats Luttrell had entering the game versus Colorado were two punt returns for 10 yards in the opening two games of the 2024 season. Luttrell transferred to Arizona from Tennessee during the 2024 offseason.
In his one year at Tennessee, Luttrell did not record any stats in three games played versus Austin Peay, Florida and Texas-San Antonio. Luttrell was the 781 transfer and 75th safety in the 2024 portal cycle per 247Sports. Tennessee signed Luttrell as the 970th prospect, 83rd safety and 97th player in Tennessee in the 2023 class.
Pro Football Focus graded Luttrell as the best defender for Arizona versus Colorado. Luttrell was clutch throughout the game versus Colorado. Luttrell had a tackle of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at the Arizona one-yard line and both of his interceptions were in the red zone with the Buffaloes threatening to score.
With Maldonado out indefinitely and Stukes out for the season expect Luttrell to continue getting extensive playing time. Luttrell was inserted at safety versus Colorado in place of Genesis Smith who was moved to the slot. Smith had four tackles and a pass breakup on Saturday versus Colorado.
Arizona will host West Virginia on Saturday. West Virginia is 13th in the Big XII averaging 28.4 points per game, eighth averaging 406.7 total yards per game, 12th averaging 204.6 passing yards per game and 12th with nine interceptions thrown. West Virginia should not be as big of a challenge for Arizona defensively as Colorado was.