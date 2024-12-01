Arizona season ends with another blowout loss to Arizona State
Arizona State regained the Territorial Cup with a 49-7 win over Arizona on Saturday afternoon in Tucson. It was the sixth time this season Arizona lost by at least 21 points. Saturday was the second-worst loss for Arizona this season. Central Florida defeated Arizona 56-12 on November 2.
Arizona was completely dominated. Arizona State had a 643-210 advantage in total yards. For context, in their 2020 70-7 win, Arizona State outgained Arizona 486-350. Arizona State scored early and often in the first half. The Sun Devils received two Cam Skattebo two-yard touchdown runs in the first quarter to lead 14-0.
Arizona State added three TDs in the second quarter, including a three-yard Skattebo score to push the lead to 35-0 at halftime. Skattebo finished with 21 carries for 177 yards and the three TDs plus one reception for eight yards. Sam Levitt threw for 291 yards and three TDs and Jordan Tyson had eight receptions for 143 yards and a TD.
Kyson Brown had eight carries for 100 yards and a TD backing up Skattebo. Arizona State averaged 9.9 yards per play. Miami leads the nation averaging 7.61 yards per play. The Sun Devils had eight pass plays of at least 16 yards per play and eight runs of 10 yards or more.
Arizona had two pass plays of at least 16 yards and three runs of at least 10. The foundation for the Arizona State win was set in the first half. Arizona State outgained Arizona 390 yards to 57 in the first half. The Sun Devils outgained Arizona 253-153 in the second half, but the game was long decided.
Noah Fifita finished with 126 passing yards and one TD. Tetairoa McMillan had six receptions for 68 yards and the sole Arizona TD in his last game for Arizona. Keedrick Reescano led Arizona with 11 carries for 55 yards. Linebacker Taye Brown led Arizona with 10 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.
Arizona faces a decisive off-season. If he returns (which is more than likely) head coach Brent Brennan has major staff decisions to make. A new offensive coordinator is almost definite. Defensive coordinator Duane Akina is late in his career and could decide to move on. Arizona also has the Early National Signing Period that begins on Wednesday.