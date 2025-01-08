Arizona second half run puts West Virginia away

K.J. Lewis scored a career-high 21 points, Arizona used an 11-0 second-half run and earned a critical 75-56 road win at West Virginia on Tuesday night. After trailing 45-30 early in the second half, West Virginia cut the deficit to five. Arizona later had an 11-0 run to extend the lead to 17.

The Wildcats lead remained at least 12 for the remainder of the game. Arizona avenged an 83-76 overtime loss to West Virginia in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas in November. Arizona was far better defensively on Tuesday night versus West Virginia than they were in the November loss.

West Virginia made 12 of their 34 three-point attempts in their win over Arizona in November. Arizona held West Virginia to 8-29 on Tuesday. West Virginia was without second-leading scorer Tucker DeVries who has missed the last month because of an injury.

Javon Small tried to carry West Virginia with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists but made only six of his 17 shots from the floor and three of nine three-point attempts. Small scored only five points in the second half. Arizona played arguably its most complete game of the season.

Struck gold in West Virginia! pic.twitter.com/LPTuhcMIoZ — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) January 8, 2025

Arizona shot 51 percent from the floor while holding West Virginia to 36 percent The Wildcats shot a respectable 7-20 on three-point attempts. Arizona was better in nearly every statistic. The Wildcats were repeatedly able to get inside with a 36-22 advantage in points in the paint and also outscored West Virginia 34-10 off the bench.

Jaden Bradley scored 15 and Anthony Dell'Orso had 10 as the other Arizona players in double figures. Tobe Awaka and Henri Veesaar shared led Arizona with seven rebounds. Lewis was incredibly efficient making nine of 13 from the floor and adding three rebounds, four assists, a block and two steals.

Arizona returns home on Saturday to host Central Florida. Baylor is at Arizona on January 14. Arizona improves to 9-5 overall and 3-0 in the Big XII with its fifth straight win. Arizona and Houston are the only 3-0 teams in the Big XII. Expect a big jump for Arizona in the NCAA Net Ratings with the win.