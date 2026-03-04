Arizona senior forward Tobe Awaka named National 6th Man of the Year

Jon Rothstein named Tobe Awaka the National Sixth Man of the Year in an article posted for College Hoops Today on Tuesday. Rothstein is a longtime college basketball analyst who also has a podcast for CBS Sports. Awaka beat out four other players, who Rothstein summarized.

Awaka was named the National Sixth Man of the Year despite ranking seventh on the Wildcats in minutes played. Awaka is putting up exceptional numbers despite averaging 21.6 minutes per game. When starting power forward Koa Peat missed 3.5 games in February, Awaka started in his place.

In the 3.5 games Peat missed, Awaka averaged 9.0 points per game and 9.3 rebounds, while shooting 56.5 percent from the field and averaging 27.0 MPG. Awaka struggled with fouls in the 3.5 games that Peat missed, averaging 3.5 per game.

Awaka has six double-doubles this season, with 13 games scoring in double figures and a baker's dozen games in rebounding. The season highs for Awaka were 25 points in an 89-82 win over Arizona State and 18 rebounds in a 93-67 victory against Utah Tech.

Arizona's Tobe Awaka is College Hoops Today's National Sixth Man of the Year.



*Other Finalists

*Honorable Mentionhttps://t.co/vl9TDreDRL — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 3, 2026

"This guy is essentially a sixth starter for the Wildcats and has paired nicely with both Koa Peat and Motiejus Krivas to give Arizona a lethal troika in the paint. The 6-8, 255 pound Awaka though, is the nastiest of the bunch. Rugged, physical, and always seeking contact, this guy is a throwback to a completely different time when cool was out and tenacity was in. Armed with a body that looks like it was carved out of ice, Awaka has averaged close to a double-double in reserve — 9.6 points and 9.6 rebounds." Jon Rothstein, College Hoops Today

Leathal troika on the front line

Led by Awaka, Motiejus Krivas and Peat, Arizona is 28th nationally, averaging 13.1 offensive rebounds per game, second with 30.2 defensive rebounds and 43.2 total rebounds per game. Arizona is fifth nationally with a 57.9 rebounding rate, fourth with a 38.7 offensive rebounding rate and 16th with a 76.2 defensive rebounding rate.

Awaka is in the 99th percentile nationally in offensive rebounds and total rebounds per game and the 97th in defensive rebounds per game. Entering their final regular-season game, Awaka is first on Arizona in rebounding. Having Awaka come off the bench provides Arizona with a huge complement to Krivas and Peat.

Awaka, Peat and Krivas provide Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd with a lot of flexibility and 15 fouls per game in the post. With Peat healthy, two of the three will usually be in the game for Arizona. When Peat was out, Awaka and Krivass struggled with foul trouble as Arizona went 2-2.

Awaka is one of the strongest players in college basketball. With 10 NCAA Tournament games played in during his career, Awaka will be one of the most experienced players entering the postseason in 2025-26. Awaka averaged 6.0 PPG and 8.0 RPG during Arizona's three game run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.