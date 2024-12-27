Arizona series history versus Big XII opponents

Arizona plays its inaugural Big XII basketball game on Monday versus TCU. In its first season in the Big XII, Arizona has a varying history versus Big XII opponents. Obviously, the longest history for Arizona basketball among Big XII opponents is versus Arizona State. Arizona also has a history with Utah in the Western Athletic Conference and the Pac-12.

Colorado returns to the Big XII after leaving for the Pac 12 in 2010, which is also when Utah joined from the WAC. Brigham Young, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston joined the Big XII in 2023. Arizona has played every Big XII at least three times except for Central Florida who they will play for the first time this season.

Texas Tech is the third most common opponent for Arizona among Big XII teams after Arizona State and Utah. Arizona, Arizona State and Texas Tech were all in the long-defunct Border Conference together from 1932 through 1957. Texas Tech joined the Southwest Conference in 1957 and Arizona and ASU the WAC in 1962.

Arizona State is the only Big XII opponent Arizona has a winning record against on the road. All four Arizona wins over Cincinnati came on neutral court. Arizona has only played Oklahoma State and TCU on neutral courts. Arizona plays every Big XII team at least once during the 2024-25 season.

Opponent Overall Record Home Record Road Record Neutral Site Arizona State 161-87 92-32 66-54 3-1 Baylor 5-5 3-1 1-2 1-2 BYU 20-19 15-4 5-15 0-0 Central Florida 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Cincinnati 4-0 0-0 0-0 4-0 Colorado 25-15 17-4 3-12 7-1 Houston 6-6 4-2 2-2 0-2 Iowa State 4-3 2-1 0-2 2-0 Kansas 4-8 1-2 1-2 2-4 Kansas State 6-8 3-2 0-5 3-1 Oklahoma State 3-0 0-0 0-0 3-0 TCU 1-2 0-0 0-0 1-2 Texas Tech 24-28 16-9 5-18 3-1 Utah 40-31 24-8 13-22 3-1 West Virginia 3-3 2-0 1-1 0-2

TCU comes to Tucson for the first time in the Big XII opener on Monday. Arizona then plays at Cincinnati on January 4 for the first game between the teams on campus. After playing at West Virginia on January 7 for the third time, Arizona hosts UCF in the teams' first-ever meeting.

Other games of note are at Oklahoma State for the first time on January 21 and Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State and Texas Tech twice, versus Houston on February 15 and at Kansas in the final game of the regular season on March 8. The Big XII should challenge Arizona more than the Pac-12 did in recent seasons.