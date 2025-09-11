Arizona should be able to exploit Kansas State defense that has allowed big plays

Entering the Friday night game at Arizona, Kansas State is 78th nationally, allowing 6.7 yards per pass attempt. Kansas State is 115th nationally in pass explosiveness, allowing an explosive pass play on 13.8 percent of their plays.

Kansas State is tied for 74th nationally, allowing eight completions per game of 10 or more yards and 111th, allowing 3.67 pass plays for 20 or more yards. Arizona is ninth with 11 completions of 20 or more yards, 12th with five completions of 30 or more yards and three of 30 plus.

After the Arizona pass offense was sluggish in the 40-6 season-opening win over Hawaii, the Wildcats had a breakout game against Football Championship Subdivision. Weber State. The next step for Arizona offensively is to continue the explosiveness in the passing game against Kansas State.

Javin Whatley has quickly become the big-play receiver for Arizona. Whatley is tied for 10th nationally with six receptions for 20 or more yards and 11th with two catches for 30 or more. Whatley had 31 and 85 yard touchdown receptions in the 48-3 Arizona win over Weber State on Saturday.

Arizona WR Javin Whatley HAD A DAY this past Saturday totaling 186 Yards on 5 RECs with 2 TDs and was the highest gradest FBS WR in the country with a 93.3 OFF PFF grade. He is looking to be the #1 option for Arizona all season.

Kansas State is 99th nationally with a 42.9 defensive efficiency in the ESPN Football Power Index. Iowa State and FCS North Dakota each had seven completions for 15 or more yards versus Kansas State and Army had two in 12 attempts.

It has primarily been a multitude of receivers with success against Kansas State, with Brady Anderson of Army with three receptions for 62 yards that included a long of 52 the most successful. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita has completed passes to 14 different receivers in the first two games.

Luke Wysong is second on Arizona with four receptions for 70 yards that include two for 20 or more and Kris Hutson who has been limited by injuries are wide receivers to watch for Arizona against Kansas State. Hutson had two receptions for 51 yards including a 40-yard catch versus Weber State.

Getting off to a good start and potentially connecting on a big play early in the game will help Arizona get the crowd going in front of prime time, national television audience. Attacking Kansas State where they are vulnerable should help Arizona be successful.