Arizona should be the best team at the 2026 Maui Invitational

Arizona will play in its ninth Maui Invitational and second under Tommy Lloyd in 2026. Arizona leads a field that also includes Big XII rival BYU, Clemson, Colorado State, Mississippi, Providence, Virginia Commonwealth and former Pac-12 foe Washington.

Arizona will tie North Carolina for second in Maui Invitational Appearances. With 38 appearances, Oahu-based NCAA Division II Chaminade has participated in the Maui Invitational the most. Arizona last played in the 2022 Maui Invitational, which the Wildcats won.

The 2026 appearance by Arizona in the Maui Invitational will continue a four-year cycle playing in one of the most prestigious in-season tournaments for the Wildcats. Arizona won the 2014 Maui Invitational and finished fourth in 2018.

Arizona is 18-8 all-time in the Maui Invitational. The 18 Maui Invitational wins tie Arizona for third all-time with Duke, who is 18-1 in the tournament. North Carolina is first with a 23-6 Maui Invitational record and Kansas who is 19-7. Arizona should be expected to pass Kansas in 2026.

Providence, who won the inaugural Maui Invitational in 1984 when it was a four-team field, is the only program participating in 2026 that has a title other than Arizona. In addition to 2014 and 2022, Arizona also won the 2000 Maui Invitational, beating Illinois in the championship game.

Arizona was the Maui Invitational runner-up to Kentucky in 1993 and Duke in 1997. VCU is the only team participating in the 2026 Maui Invitational that Arizona has never played. Expect Arizona and BYU to be placed on opposite sides of the 2026 Maui Invitational bracket.

Arizona, BYU and Mississippi all reached the 2025 NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinals. Clemson and Colorado State also played in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, with the Rams reaching the second round. Arizona is not playing in a tournament at the beginning of the 2025 season.