Arizona should have an edge rushing defensively and offensively vs Kansas State

Kansas State enters the game on Friday night at Arizona 113th nationally, averaging 109.00 rushing yards per game and 94th, allowing 156.33 yards on the ground per contest. Arizona is 67th, averaging 166.50 rushing YPG and 35th with opponents gaining 91.50 YPG on the ground.

It is an old adage in football that running and stopping the run is the key to success. That theory has evolved with edge rushers and offensive tackles becoming increasingly important in past years. For Arizona on Friday night versus Kansas State running and stopping the run will be critical.

Kansas State is averaging 4.42 yards per carry in 2025 which is 76th nationally and has three rushing touchdowns, which is 70th, despite playing three games, which is more than the vast majority of programs at the top level of college football.

Kansas State should receive a boost with running back Dylan Edwards expected to play on Friday. Edwards was injured in week zero against Iowa State before he ever received a carry and missed the games against North Dakota and Army.

In Kansas State's 31-7 win over Arizona in 2024, Edwards had six carries for 41 yards, one reception for three yards and a 71-yard punt return touchdown. Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson had 17 carries for 110 yards against Arizona in 2024.

Joe Jackson leads with 30 carries for 136 yards and three receptions for 18 yards and a TD. Kansas State has also utilized who has DeVon Rice has 18 carries for 77 yards and a TD and two receptions for 27 yards in 2025. It is unknown how much Edwards will play versus Arizona.

Arizona's success stopping the run is skewed a bit by playing Hawaii in week one. Through week two, Hawaii is 123rd nationally, averaging 95.33 rushing YPG. Arizona held Hawaii to 67 rushing yards on 29 carries. Weber State ran 31 times for 116 yards in week two.

The Kansas State run defense is skewed significantly by playing Army and their triple option last week. Army ran 70 times for 237 yards and two TDs last week. Kansas State is 51st nationally, allowing 3.15 YPC. Because they played Army in week two, Kansas State is last nationally with opponents averaging 49.67 rushing attempts per game.

Arizona is 66th, averaging 4.63 yards per carry. Quincy Craig is tied for the Arizona lead with 15 carries for a team-high 156 rushing yards and one TD. Ismail Mahdi has 15 carries for 74 yards and a score and Kedrick Reescano, who missed the Weber State game, has 10 carries for 51 yards and a TD.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan did not have an update earlier this week if Reescano would play against Kansas State. True freshman Wesley Yarbrough could receive more carries if Reescano does play. Yarbrough had seven carries for 37 yards against Weber State.