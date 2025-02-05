Arizona shuts down BYU down the stretch for 5th consecutive win

Arizona shut down BYU down the stretch, and Jaden Bradley scored all 17 of his points in the second half. Arizona won 85-74 in Provo on Tuesday night. Leading 67-66, Arizona went on a 9-0 run over a 3:16 span, and the game never got closer than eight.

BYU went seven minutes without a field goal until scoring with 47 seconds left. Arizona had its biggest lead at 15 before that field goal for BYU. The Wildcats outscored BYU 44-33 in the second half and 18-8 over the final 7:47. Arizona BYU shot 7-18 on three-pointers in the first half but they made only 3-16 in the second half.

Arizona got great balance led by Caleb Love with 18 points, Bradley and Henri Veesaar with 17 and Tobe Awaka with 14. Awaka led Arizona with nine rebounds as the Wildcats had a 45-30 advantage. Egor Demin led BYU with 16 points, but on 7-20 from the floor and 2-9 on three-point attempts.

Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders each scored 11 for BYU. Arizona did a good job on Saunders who is BYU's leading scorer averaging 15.4 points per game on 51.2 percent shooting. Arizona got in the bonus early in the second half and made 13-14 free throws after halftime including 8-8 by Bradley.

Arizona made 14 of its 28 field goal attempts in the second half to help earn the win. Bradley made four of his six field goal attempts in the second half and Veesaar made all four. The other Arizona players made just six of their 18 shots in the second half. Arizona limited BYU with a 15-8 second-half rebounding advantage.

Arizona remains in first place in the Big XII at 10-1, tied with Houston after beating BYU. Texas Tech who has given Arizona and Houston their only Big XII losses comes to McKale Center on Saturday night with another 9 PM tipoff on ESPN. Texas Tech improved to 18-4 overall and 9-2 in the Big XII with a win over Baylor on Tuesday.