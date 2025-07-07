Arizona signee Koa Peat sets FIBA junior record with U19 Gold Medal

Arizona incoming freshman Koa Peat became the first player ever to win three junior world cup gold medals on Sunday. Team USA, captained by Peat, beat Germany to win the under-19World Cup in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Sunday.

Peat previously won gold medals at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup. Playing in four international competitions, Peat has averaged 14.3 points per game, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Peat was the captain for the U19 Team that just won the World Cup.

Peat averaged 12.6 PPG, 6.9 RPG and 1.1 APG during the 2025 U19 World Cup. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd led Team USA for the second consecutive summer. In 2024 Lloyd was the head coach of the U18 Team USA that won the AmeriCup, allowing the Americans to qualify for the U19 World Cup.

In the 2022 FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup, Peat averaged 9.6 PPG, 4.3 RPG and 1.4 APG. Peat averaged 17.2 PPG, 8.3 RPG and 3.2 APG in the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship. In the 2024 FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup, Peat averaged 17.9 PPG, 5.6 PG and 2.1 APG.

Straight up winner!



Koa becomes the first player EVER to win three junior World Cup gold medals 🥇🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/zJ8RzM1Baw — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) July 7, 2025

Peat is a winner. Gilbert, Perry won four consecutive Arizona state championships with Peat. Peat won the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year three times. Peat will be a major part of the Arizona rotation as a true freshman during the 2025-26 season.

Peat is the fifth highest ranked signee in Arizona history. DeAndre Ayton in 2017, Stanley Johnson in 2014, Aaron Gordon in 2013 and Ndudi Ebi in 2003 are the only signees in Arizona history ranked higher than Peat per the 247Sports composite rankings.

Entering Arizona, Peat is unquestionably the most accomplished signee in program history. As a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Peat will likely be the latest Arizona player to leave following his freshman season.