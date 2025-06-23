Arizona signs head coach Chip Hale to extension through 2030

After a 44-21 season when Arizona won the Big XII Tournament and advanced to the College World Series, head coach Chip Hale has been signed to a four-year contract extension. The extension will take Hale through the 2030 season.

Hale was signed by Arizona after being a coach or manager for 15 seasons in Major League Baseball. Arizona is 152–95 under Hale. The Wildcats advanced to the NCAA Baseball Tournament all four seasons under Hale and won the 2024 Pac-12 regular season and tournament championships.

Hale had a 148-176 record as the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015 and 2016. As a player, Hale was on the 1985 Arizona team that advanced to the College World Series and won a title with the Wildcats in 1986. Hale was the bench coach for the 2019 Washington Nationals World Series Champions.

Six All-Americans, two first-round MLB Draft selections and 11 total draftees have played for Hale in his four seasons. Hale holds Arizona program records for games played, hits, walks, and total bases as a player from 1984 through 1987.

Hale has a good foundation for Arizona in 2026 with pitchers Owen Kramkowski and Smith Bailey returning to the rotation. Bailey and Kramkowski will be working with new pitching coach John DeRouin, who replaced Kevin Vance after he was hired to be the head coach at San Diego State.

Andrew Cain, Easton Breyfogle and Mathis Meurant are some of the players projected to start for Arizona in the field in 2026. Arizona signed the 28th-best class nationally per Perfect Game. Arizona should remain one of the best programs in the Big XII after finishing fourth in the regular season in 2025.

Hale provides stability for Arizona in the future. Barring interest from an MLB team, Hale should remain with Arizona through the remainder of his contract. More success for Arizona will likely lead to another extension for Hale.