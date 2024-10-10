Arizona situational offense has been terrible in 2024
Arizona ranks as one of the worst offenses nationally in most situational categories. The Wildcats have been poor in the red zone and on third and fourth downs. The inability of Arizona to finish scoring drives this season has led to extreme inconsistency offensively.
Arizona is ranked below 100 nationally on third and fourth down and in red zone conversion rate. Arizona's inconsistency offensively in 2024 has been surprising. Entering the season, Arizona was projected to have an elite offense. The overall numbers are better than how Arizona has produced on second and third down and in the red zone.
Arizona ranks 55th overall nationally, averaging 417 total yards per game. The Wildcats are 84th nationally, averaging 27.0 points per game. Arizona gained 627 yards in the season-opening 61-39 win over Nex Mexico. Arizona has averaged 366.25 yards per game after its offensive explosion versus New Mexico
Arizona gained 422 yards in a 28-22 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. That was the most yards for Arizona since they had 622 in the 61-39 season-opening win over New Mexico. The inability of Arizona to finish drives versus Texas Tech with six field goal attempts was a major reason they lost.
Arizona has relied on kicker Tyler Loop far too often in 2024. The Wildcats have scored 14 touchdowns, while Loop has made 12 of 15 field goal attempts in 2024. Loop has made four out of five field goal attempts inside 40 yards.
Arizona is averaging .433 points per play. That ranks 44th nationally. Arizona had 14 drives versus Texas Tech. Loop made five field goals in six attempts, Arizona punted three times, three other drives ended in turnovers and one ended on downs at the Texas Tech 20 yardline in the first half.
With 10 scores in 12 red zone trips, Arizona is 79th nationally, scoring 83.33 percent of the time. Arizona is 103rd with 50 percent of its red zone trips resulting in touchdowns and 15th with 33.33 percent, or four trips, resulting in field goals. Arizona's Red Zone TD percentage needs to improve.
Arizona is 115th nationally converting 31.75 of their third down attempts. The Wildcats are 20 for 63 on third down in 2024. Since the New Mexico game, Arizona is 12 for 51 on third down. That is 23.52 percent, which would rank 132nd nationally. Arizona was three for 14 on third down versus Texas Tech.
Arizona is 103rd nationally on third down. The Wildcats have converted three of seven on fourth down. Arizona did convert one of two on fourth down versus Texas Tech. Arizona has to get better at playing situational football. The continued failure to convert in key situations offensive will result in more inconsistency.