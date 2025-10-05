Arizona Slight Underdog in Opening Line Week 7 Versus BYU

Arizona is a 2.5-point underdog in the opening line posted by Fanduel Sportsbook on Sunday. Laying the points with BYU is -120 and taking the number and Arizona is -102. BYU is -140 on the money line and Arizona is +116. The over/under for BYU at Arizona is 48.5.

BYU enters Saturday 3-1 against the point spread in 2025 and Arizona is 4-1. BYU has been favored in every 2025 game. The only games BYU did not cover the point spread in 2025 were a 24-21 win over Colorado in Provo as a 6.5-point favorite and a 38-24 win over West Virginia on Friday as a 20.5-point favorite.

Arizona has covered in the four games they won outright and did not cover in a 39-14 loss at Iowa State as a 4.5 point underdog. Arizona is projected to be a home underdog for the second time this season. In their 23-17 win over Kansas State, Arizona was a 1.5-point underdog.

Two of the five BYU games and one Arizona game have gone over this season. Three of the five BYU games have had a total over the 48.5 total set against Arizona. Two of those games went under and one was over. The sole one of those three that went over was a 69-0 BYU win over Portland State.

Four out of the five Arizona games in 2025 have had an over greater the 48.5 against BYU. Ironically, Arizona lost 39-14 at Iowa State with an over/under of 48.0 points. The other four 2025 Arizona games had an over/under of at least 55.0 points and all four of those contests went under.

The over seems like a good play in close examination. BYU is sixth nationally, allowing 12.2 points per game and Arizona is 19th at 15.6. Arizona is allowing 9.8 PPG at home, 15th nationally. BYU is allowing 17.0 PPG on the road, 12th nationally away from home.

BYU is the biggest game for Arizona since 2023. Arizona would put itself one win away from becoming bowl eligible for the second time since 2017 with a victory. The game between Arizona and BYU is also critical in the Big XII standings. BYU is one of four 2-0 Big XII teams and Arizona is 1-1.