Arizona slightly loses ground but remains 2nd in both national polls

Arizona remained second in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches polls but lost ground to Duke in the penultimate regular-season rankings. Arizona widened its lead over third-ranked Michigan this week. Duke, Arizona and Michigan continued to hold the top three spots in both polls.

Duke received 772 points and 28 out of 31 first-place votes in the week 18 USA Today Coaches poll. The Blue Devils received 771 points and 27 first-place votes in the week 17 USA Today Coaches poll. Arizona is second with 735 points and three first-place votes.

The Wildcats had 733 points and four first-place votes in the week 18 USA Today Coaches poll. Michigan received 720 points in the week 18 USA Today Coaches poll. The Wolverines received 733 points last week. Duke and Arizona were the only teams to receive first-place votes for the second consecutive week.

Duke remained first in the AP Top 25 with 55 first-place votes and 1471 points for week 17. The Blue Devils had 1520 points and 56 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 for week 16. Arizona is second in the week 17 AP Top 25 with four first-place votes and 1392 points.

The Wildcats received 1439 points and five first-place votes in the Week 17 AP Top 25. Michigan remained third in the AP Top 25 with 1385 points. The Wolverines were third with 1439 points in the week 15 AP Top 25. Michigan lost the number one ranking after losing to Duke on February 21.

The AP and USA Today Coaches polls have not had the same number of weeks., There is a significant gap between Michigan and fourth-ranked Connecticut in both polls. Connecticut received 1275 points in the AP Top 25 and 670 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Arizona has wins this season over fourth-ranked Connecticut, number five Florida, sixth/seventh-ranked Houston and number 16 Alabama as the teams are currently ranked. Arizona also has two wins over BYU when they were ranked and one over Auburn.