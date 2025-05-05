Arizona softball begins Big XII Tournament Thursday with opponent TBD

Arizona will play its inaugural Big XII Tournament game on Thursday at 3:00 PM Mountain Standard Time versus the winner of seventh-seeded Central Florida and 10th seed Utah, who play on Wednesday. Arizona did not play Central Florida but swept Utah in a three-game series in March.

Arizona ended the regular season with a three-game sweep of Houston by outscoring the Cougars 23-4. Central Florida finished 32-21-1 overall and 12-12 in the Big XII. Utah is 13-39 overall and was 5-19 in the Big XII. Arizona outscored Utah 19-6 in their three-game series in March with two shutouts and one run-rule victory.

Arizona enters the Big XII Tournament with the best offense in the conference. The Wildcats led the Big XII in batting average, runs scored, on-base percentage and slugging this season. Arizona was also second in ERA and third in opponent batting average. Texas Tech had the best pitching staff in the Big XII during the regular season.

Central Florida finished fourth in the Big XII in batting and fourth in pitching during the regular season. Utah was 11th and last in the Big XII in batting and pitching during the regular season. Arizona beat Central Florida 19-4 in six innings in 2016 and lost 2-0 in Orlando in 2021.

The 2025 Big 12 softball regular season has come to an end... but the action is far from over.



Take a first look at the 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship Bracket 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EMq1zIgEq4 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 4, 2025

Arizona is 48-16 versus Utah all-time and has won the last five games against the Utes. Arizona was 2-2 with one win in the two Pac-12 Tournaments that were held. BYU, who was 1-1 in their only appearance in 2024, is the only current team in the conference without a losing record among current Big XII teams in the tournament.

If Arizona wins its first game, it would play the winner of Iowa State versus BYU or Houston. Arizona two out of three at BYU in March. The Wildcats outscored the Cougars 27-15 in the three games. Arizona and Iowa State did not play this season.